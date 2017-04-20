Spring is here and black bears are out and active in the western North Carolina mountains. Rangers have put out a warning in the Panthertown trail area of the Nantahala National Forest in Jackson County after bears have stolen food from campers and hikers.that no one has been hurt, but a camper's tent was shredded by a bear looking for food.Because of frequent sightings, the U.S. Forest Service is recommending no camping in Panthertown until June 1.Experts say you should never store food in tents. It's a good idea to store food or scented items like toothpaste in a bear-proof container or hang it from a rope in a tree out of reach.Also clean up food and garbage around fire rings and campsites and never leave food unattended.Never run away from a bear. It's better to back away slowly and make lots of noise.