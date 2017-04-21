NEWS

Beloved 600-year-old white oak tree takes final bow

This Friday, April 21, 2017, shows a 600-year-old white oak tree on the grounds of Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BERNARDS, New Jersey --
A white oak tree that has watched over a New Jersey community and a church for hundreds of years began its final bow Monday as crews began its removal and residents fondly remembered the go-to spot for formal photos, landmark for driving directions and the remarkable piece of natural history.

Crews at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards began taking down the 600-year-old tree that was declared dead after it began showing rot and weakness over the last couple of years.

The two to three days of chopping and pulling will draw attention from residents of a bedroom community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of New York and other tree fans who see it as a chance to bid a final farewell to their close friend.

"I know it seems funny to some to mourn a tree, but I'm really going to miss seeing it," said Bernards resident Monica Evans, recalling family photos during weddings and communions.

The tree has been an important part of the community since the town's inception in the 1700s. Officials say it was the site of a picnic Gen. George Washington held with the Marquis de Lafayette, and the Rev. George Whitefield, a noted evangelist, preached to more than 3,000 people beneath the tree in 1740.

Arborists say the tree had stood for nearly 300 years before the church was built in 1717. It stands about 100 feet tall, has a trunk circumference of 18 feet and has a branch spread of roughly 150 feet. Officials say the crews plan to initially remove the large limb segments until there is a large trunk section still standing, then remove that section in one piece.



Its death was likely due to its age. Arborists determined it wouldn't be able to withstand many more harsh winters or spring storms.

"It has been an integral part of the town, that's for sure," said Jon Klippel, a member of the church's planning council. "It has always been there, even before there was a town, and over the years many people have met there, been photographed there, had a meal under the tree. We've been blessed to have it here."

But there is a silver lining for tree fans: Another white oak cultivated from the old tree's acorns was recently planted at the church, so its legacy will continue at the church.

The old tree's removal is a reminder of how older trees are starting to become less common across the nation.

Experts say fewer trees are replicating the old oak's 600-year lifespan. They note that several factors - including droughts, intensive wildfires and invasive insects - can greatly harm trees, which become more susceptible to damage as they age.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstree fallu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ANALYSIS: How Trump accomplished so little yet so much in first 100 days
Man charged in Durham double shooting
US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record
Trump at 100 days: 96 percent of his voters say they'd do it again (POLL)
3 children among 5 dead in New York City house fire
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Flood watch as rain continues
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies
Child falls from back of church bus
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Show More
Man shot to death south of Goldsboro
Police search for Raleigh Inn shooter
1 dead after crash near I-40/85 split in Orange County
Police search for 5-year-old boy; father arrested
Clayton man arrested after chase, almost hit patrol car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
More Photos