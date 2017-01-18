Benson police arrest 2, seek 3rd in armed robberies

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with robberies at two Benson fast-food restaurants.Jeremy Leon Jackson, 40, of Benson, and Joe Nathan Stokes Jr., 36, of Four Oaks have been charged.Both were arrested Sunday.The two are accused in a Dec. 20 armed robbery of a Domino's at 107 North Honeycutt St. and in a Jan. 11 armed robbery at a Subway restaurant, at 701 East Church St., both in Benson.Jackson was charged in the Domino's robbery with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of felony conspiracy.For the Subway incident, he was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.Jackson is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $600,000 secured bond.Stokes is charged in the Domino's robbery with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of felony conspiracy.Stokes is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.Police said an additional suspect is being sought in the Domino's robbery.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Benson Police Department at (919) 894-2091.