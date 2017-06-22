NEWS

Judge: Bergdahl lawyers can't ask if jurors voted for Trump

Bergdahl lawyers can't ask if jurors voted for Trump

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina --
A U.S. Army judge won't allow lawyers for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to ask potential military jurors whether they voted for Republican President Donald Trump.

The judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, is allowing the defense to ask prospective panel members other questions about whether they were influenced by negative comments Trump made about Bergdahl. But Nance said Thursday that a written questionnaire couldn't ask directly how they voted.

Defense attorney Eugene Fidell said he believes the other questions on the survey will help defense attorneys probe for bias. Fidell has argued that Bergdahl can't get a fair trial because of campaign-trail criticism by Trump.

Bergdahl is scheduled for trial in October on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
