'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper suffers serious heart attack at NYC gym

Bob Harper, trainer on "The Biggest Loser," motivates the crowd while leading a body-blasting class at SELF magazine's 21st annual Workout in the Park, Saturday, May 10, 2014. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for SELF/AP Images)

NEW YORK --
Fitness trainer and host of "Biggest Loser" Bob Harper says he is recovering from a serious heart attack that left him unconscious for two days.

Harper tells TMZ he was working out in a gym in New York City this month when he collapsed. He says a doctor who also was in the gym performed CPR on him.

The 51-year-old Harper says he spent eight days in a New York hospital and has not yet been cleared to fly home to Los Angeles.

Harper has been a fixture on all 17 seasons of "The Biggest Loser." He served as a trainer on the show from 2004 to 2015. He took over as host of the reality weight loss program last year.

Harper says he's "feeling better" and "taking it easy" two weeks after the heart attack.

Harper made the statement on Facebook on Monday after news of the Feb. 12 attack became public.

