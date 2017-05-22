A North Carolina House Committee is scheduled to discuss a bill Tuesday that would increase penalties for people posting crimes online.It comes after a recent rise in crimes posted on Facebook and other social media.House Bill 918 applies to people convicted of a violent felony who intentionally post the crime on the Internet or similar media.The person would have his or her imprisonment term increased by at least 2 years.If would also allocate more than $120,000 to a fund to establish a position for a prosecutor who would serve as a resource for the state in these cases.If passed, it would take effect on December 1st.