RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A North Carolina House Committee is scheduled to discuss a bill Tuesday that would increase penalties for people posting crimes online.
It comes after a recent rise in crimes posted on Facebook and other social media.
House Bill 918 applies to people convicted of a violent felony who intentionally post the crime on the Internet or similar media.
The person would have his or her imprisonment term increased by at least 2 years.
If would also allocate more than $120,000 to a fund to establish a position for a prosecutor who would serve as a resource for the state in these cases.
If passed, it would take effect on December 1st.
