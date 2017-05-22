NEWS

Bill would increase penalties for people who post crimes online

EMBED </>More Videos

House Bill 918 enhances penalties to those who post crimes online (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina House Committee is scheduled to discuss a bill Tuesday that would increase penalties for people posting crimes online.

It comes after a recent rise in crimes posted on Facebook and other social media.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE BILL

House Bill 918 applies to people convicted of a violent felony who intentionally post the crime on the Internet or similar media.

The person would have his or her imprisonment term increased by at least 2 years.

If would also allocate more than $120,000 to a fund to establish a position for a prosecutor who would serve as a resource for the state in these cases.

If passed, it would take effect on December 1st.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfacebook liveRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
St. Louis 6-year-old calls for an end to violence in viral Facebook post
All American Week kicks off at Fort Bragg morning run
Watch: Firefighter trapped under burning building
Trump vows to succeed where everyone else has failed - Mideast peace
More News
Top Stories
Rainy days ahead ...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Fayetteville
Police investigating shooting at Fayetteville restaurant
All American Week kicks off at Fort Bragg morning run
Trump in Israel says 'rare opportunity' for peace
45 animals seized in animal cruelty case; 3 found dead
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Show More
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Durham police search for hit-and-run suspect
Dangerous parasite could be in pools, water parks
College student charged with fatally stabbing student
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
More News
Top Video
Watch: Firefighter trapped under burning building
Police investigating shooting at Fayetteville restaurant
All American Week kicks off at Fort Bragg morning run
Rainy days ahead ...
More Video