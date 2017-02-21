NEWS

North Carolina bill to punish local gov'ts for 'sanctuary' policies heard

People participate in a rally against proposed changes in the United States immigration law Monday, May 1, 2006, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Observer, David T. Foster III)

Gary D. Robertson
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) --
North Carolina lawmakers are considering again whether to punish local governments if they don't comply with federal immigration law or have policies discouraging the collection of information about someone's immigration status.

Several House Republicans have filed legislation that would direct state officials to withhold pots of tax money distributed to municipal and county governments that don't follow a 2015 state law prohibiting what are known as "sanctuary" policies.

A House judiciary committee debated the bill Tuesday but didn't vote on it. The measure comes during a national debate over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Many public speakers opposed the bill, saying it would erode relations between law enforcement and local immigrant communities.
