Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin

A blimp caught fire and crashed to the ground near the U.S. Open golf tournament, injuring the pilot and causing an explosion on the ground. (Photo/Jennifer Tepp)

ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin --
A blimp has apparently gone down at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin.

The blimp was shooting aerial images and video of the tournament in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

There's no word yet if there were any injuries, and it's unclear the condition of the pilot who parachuted out of the aircraft.

Here's a video showing the blimp going down:


This is a developing story.
