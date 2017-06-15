Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

A blimp has apparently gone down at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin.The blimp was shooting aerial images and video of the tournament in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.There's no word yet if there were any injuries, and it's unclear the condition of the pilot who parachuted out of the aircraft.Here's a video showing the blimp going down:This is a developing story.