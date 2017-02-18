NEWS

Blind cleric jailed for life dies in Butner prison

Omar Abdel Rahman, seen in a 1993 file photo, is in the United States serving a life sentence for plotting to bomb New York landmarks, including the World Trade Center (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/File)

BUTNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Omar Abdel-Rahman, the so-called Blind Sheik convicted of plotting terror attacks in the United States in the 1990s, has died. He was 78.

Kenneth McKoy of the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, said Rahman died at 5:40 a.m. after a long battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease.

Rahman was serving a life sentence for plotting the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and other New York landmarks. He was convicted in 1995.

Rahman has been at the Federal Medical Center in Butner since Feb. 22, 2007.

Rahman was a key spiritual leader for a generation of Islamic militants and became a symbol for radicals during a decade in American prisons.

Abdel-Rahman, blind since infancy from diabetes, was the leader of one of Egypt's most feared militant groups, the Gamaa Islamiya, which led a campaign of violence aimed at bringing down ex-President Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel-Rahman fled Egypt to the U.S. in 1990 and began teaching in a New Jersey mosque. A circle of his followers were convicted in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bombing of New York's World Trade Center that killed six people - eight years before al-Qaida's suicide plane hijackers brought the towers down.

Later in 1993, Abdel-Rahman was arrested for conspiracy to carry out a string of bombings against the United Nations, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington Bridge and other New York landmarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldterror attackterror threatprisonButner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pence says US 'strongly supports NATO,' will hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine actions
At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods
Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives
Social worker: Man blames ex-wife for deadly attack
More News
Top Stories
Outside of Washington, Trump slips back into campaign mode
Durham PD faces challenges to fill 35 open positions
Fmr Duke player Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat
Last-second launch delay for SpaceX at moon pad
At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods
Fighters scrambled to intercept plane near Mar-a-Lago
2 workers suspended after 'Day Without Immigrants'
Show More
Cooper laments loss of NBA All-Star Game over HB2
Pence says US 'strongly supports NATO,' will hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine actions
NC AG has 4 ideas to stem epidemic of opioid addiction
Angry mom: Allergic daughter attacked on Wake school bus
Mark Cuban wears no. 46 NBA jersey in nod to Trump feud
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos