Blue light bandit hits Smithfield, Selma

Law enforcement agencies in Johnson County are once again investigating several blue light bandit cases.Officers said three cases were reported along Highway 301 in Smithfield and Selma on Sunday.Authorities said three motorists are reporting that they were pulled over and had their cars searched by a police impersonator.Selma police said one victim reported being pulled over on Highway 301 near the US 70 intersection while another driver said they were stopped on Highway 301 near the Selma IGA.Smithfield police confirmed a third incident occurred on Highway 301 near Hospital Road in the Pine Needle Square Shopping Center.All three cases occurred during the daytime.Victims describe the impersonator as a white man with a military-style haircut driving a newer model white Dodge Charger with dark rims and a blue light on the dash.In all three incidents, the blue light bandit identified himself as a Selma police officer.Both Selma and Smithfield police said they do not have any unmarked white Dodge Chargers with dark rims in their fleet."In light of the incidents, if a car with a blue light gets behind your vehicle and you feel unsafe or uncertain it is a real law enforcement officer, you should turn on your flashers and drive to the nearest well-lit public parking lot or convenience store where there are other people around. You can also dial 911 to confirm it is an officer attempting to pull over your vehicle," officers said.Anyone who has any information about the suspect is asked to contact authorities.In Smithfield contact Captain R. Sheppard at (919) 934-2121 or in Selma contact Captain W.M. Thomas at (919) 965-8189.