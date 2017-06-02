NEWS

Boat explodes, catches fire at North Carolina beach

(Shutterstock)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast, and an official says medical evacuation helicopters have been sent to the scene.

Local media outlets report the explosion occurred Friday at the Ocean Isle Fishing Center at Ocean Isle Beach, which is 175 miles south of Raleigh.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner said emergency crews were called around 4 p.m. He said the boat was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Garner said there are injuries, but he doesn't know how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. He said firefighters brought the fire under control around 5 p.m., and were working to limit the environmental impact, such as the spread of leaking fuel in the water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsexplosionboat accidentnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Raleigh's biggest fire in a century remains undetermined
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
More News
Top Stories
Blind since birth, woman sings in national competition
Update: NC Baby reportedly abandoned, mom facing charges
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Officials: Man dies in Wake County fire
Raleigh's biggest fire in a century remains undetermined
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
Officials: Repairs to keep Millbrook Road in Raleigh closed until Wednesday
Show More
Habitat for Humanity building 5 Durham homes in 1 week
It's National Doughnut Day! Celebrate with free ones
Brandy hospitalized after losing consciousness on plane
Officials: NC nightclub owner was having meth mailed
Contractors entering final phase of I-40 construction
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos