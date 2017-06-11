NEWS

Bobbi Kristina Brown ex in court on domestic battery charge

Nick Gordon appeared in court on Sunday (Credit: Seminole Sheriff's Office )

SANFORD, Florida --
Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, appeared in court on Sunday and had his bail set at $15,500 after his arrest on accusations that he beat up his new girlfriend in a rage.

RELATED: BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN, WHITNEY HOUSTON'S DAUGHTER, PRONOUNCED DEAD

Gordon made his first court appearance Sunday, according to WFTV in Orlando. Jail records showed he was still being held Sunday afternoon on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

A Sanford Police report says an argument early Saturday between Gordon and girlfriend Laura Leal "became physical and lasted through the night," with Gordon "hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Gordon denied hitting her. He told police he was the one being abused.

However, after officers observed Leal's injuries they advised her to seek treatment and arrested Gordon.

According to the report, the couple's fight began after the two watched the NBA playoff game on Friday night at a sports bar. When the couple got home, Gordon got upset because he thought Leal was trying to hook up with one of his friends, the report states.

"Leal stated her feelings for Gordon are real but added that the relationship was toxic," the police report states.

Leal told police that Gordon smashed her phone and hid her laptop so she couldn't call for help. Eventually, she ran into the bedroom of Gordon's mother and the police were called.

A judge ordered Gordon last November to pay $36 million to the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown for her wrongful death. The daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home in January 2015.

Gordon, who lived there too, was home with a friend when investigators arrived.

An autopsy found morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner did not determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscelebritydomestic violencecourtarrestbobbi kristina brownFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man killed in Durham shooting
Authorities investigating crash on I-40 in Durham
Donald Trump Jr. appears to contradict father's account of private Comey meeting
Search for missing Wayne County teen suspended
More News
Top Stories
Man killed in Durham shooting
Authorities investigating crash on I-40 in Durham
Partial results: Most voters in Puerto Rico back statehood
Hundreds flock to downtown Raleigh for Food Truck Rodeo
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million
Search for missing Wayne County teen suspended
Show More
Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club
Water main break shuts down Wake County road
2 escape wrecked car moments before it catches fire
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
North Carolina teen injured in hit-and-run, charges pending
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos