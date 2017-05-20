Body 'believed to be' missing Duke student found, police say

Authorities said they believed to have found the body of a Duke University student who had been missing for nearly a week.Police said a body "believed at this time" to be 20-year-old Michael Doherty was found in Franklin by civilian searchers around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.The body was located in a wooded area near Interstate 495."Positive confirmation will not be available until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has issued its findings," police wrote in a press release.Doherty was reported missing by his parents after he didn't return home from a party."The thoughts and prayers of all the members of the Franklin Police Department and all of the other agencies that participated in searching for Michael go out to the Doherty family in this time of great tragedy," police said.The incident remains under investigation.