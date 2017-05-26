CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --Police in North Carolina say officers have found a body they believe to be that of a missing Uber driver.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement on Thursday that its homicide unit located a man's body in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and they believe it's Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez. Authorities haven't positively identified the body.
Family members reported Medina-Chevez missing after he went to work Saturday night and didn't return home. Police said the family has been notified of the discovery.
On Tuesday, officials said investigators found that a credit card belonging to Medina-Chevez was used in Maryland. The previous day, Maryland Transportation Authority police located Medina-Chevez's SUV with four people inside. Two of them were arrested in connection with the case.
