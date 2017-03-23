Body found behind home of missing Wake County woman

WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Wake County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind the home of a woman who's been missing since last summer.
The body, which has been sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification, was found buried in a shallow grave.
Carolyn Sue Fox, 74, was last seen at her home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road near Wendell.
According to search warrants in the case, 53-year-old Stephen Schrader is suspected in his mom's disappearance.
He told authorities she moved to the Philippines, but investigators determined she never traveled out of country or even applied for a passport.
