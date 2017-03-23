NEWS

Body found behind home of missing Wake County woman

Carolyn Sue Fox (image courtesy Wake County Sheriff's Office)

WENDELL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind the home of a woman who's been missing since last summer.

The body, which has been sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification, was found buried in a shallow grave.

Carolyn Sue Fox, 74, was last seen at her home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road near Wendell.

According to search warrants in the case, 53-year-old Stephen Schrader is suspected in his mom's disappearance.

Stephen Schrader


He told authorities she moved to the Philippines, but investigators determined she never traveled out of country or even applied for a passport.

