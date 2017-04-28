NEWS

Body found near Fayetteville apartment ID'd as man missing since Hurricane Matthew

Rodney Terrell Williams (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The decomposing body found near a Fayetteville apartment complex on April 21 has been identified as a man missing since Hurricane Matthew.

Police said 49-year-old Rodney Terrell Williams, who was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2016, died in Hurricane Matthew's devastating floods.

READ MORE: Fayetteville police find decomposing body near apartments

Williams was last seen in the area of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville during the torrential rains that fell during the hurricane. His body was found near the Eastside Green Apartments.

A person on a path through a wooded area that connects the apartment complex to nearby businesses found the body, police said. The body was in "an advanced state of decomposition," police said.

READ MORE ABOUT HURRICANE MATTHEW HERE

