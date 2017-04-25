NEWS

Body found in Neuse River near Smithfield

Body found in Neuse River, authorities say (Credit: Mickey Lamm)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities say a body was found in the Neuse River on Tuesday afternoon by North Carolina Department of Transportation crews.

The Smithfield Police Department responded to the Neuse River near S. Bright Leaf Boulevard about 2:32 p.m.

An NCDOT bridge maintenance crew was working to remove debris that had gathered around a support beam column at the Neuse River Bridge on US 301 South of Smithfield.

While removing the debris that was collected by recent rainfall, the crew spotted the body that had been lodged against the support beams.

Police Detective Sgt. R.D. Wood said the Smithfield Fire Department assisted police with the recovery of the body.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo
