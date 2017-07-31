Phillip Michael Stroupe II

The body of a 68-year-old man believed to have been kidnapped by a fugitive in the North Carolina has been found.A member of the Skyland Fire and Rescue Department found the body of Thomas Bryson in a corn field in Arden on Sunday night, according to. A cause of death hasn't been determined.Last week, authorities captured 38-year-old Philip Michael Stroupe II following a six-day manhunt in the Pisgah National Forest.he was driving a pickup truck belonging to Bryson of Mills River. Bryson was reported missing the day before after failing to pick up a family member from a doctor's appointment.Henderson County authorities said Stroupe will likely face murder charges in the coming days, in addition to multiple charges levied in Buncombe, Transylvania, Henderson, Yancey and McDowell counties.Three people are also accused of helping Stroupe hide from police. Fredrick Badgero, Jennifer Hawkins, and Larry Hawkins were charged Saturday, according to WSOC. The trio claimed Stroupe threatened to kill them if they didn't help him.