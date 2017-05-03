NEWS

Bodycam captures rescue of boy, 4, who fell in pond

Bodycam captures rescue of boy, 4, who fell in pond in Topeka, Kansas. (WTVD)

Topeka, KANSAS --
A Kansas police department said its officer was "in the right place at the right time" when he jumped into a pond Sunday to rescue a drowning 4-year-old boy.

Officer Aaron Bulmer was patrolling an area near the Central Park Community Center in Topeka when he saw the child fall into the pond, the Topeka Police Department said Monday.

Body camera footage released captured the dramatic moment when the officer dived into the pond to save the child, who was later identified as being diagnosed with autism.

In the video, Bulmer can be heard yelling for someone to dial 911 as he carries the gasping child.

"I got a civilian, he almost drowned," the officer said. "I got him out."

The department commended the officer for "a job well done," in a statement released Monday.

"Many times, children with autism are drawn to water, as was the displayed in this case," the department said in the statement. "Officer Bulmer was in the right place at the right time to save a young life."

The boy, whose parent was looking for him at the time, was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, according to the statement. The department did not offer details on the child's condition.

Related Topics:
news
