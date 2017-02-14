Bond reduced for Cary student facing sex offense charge

Dominik Orlando Soto

Judge reduces bond for Soto to $200,000 secured. Orders electronic monitoring and no contact w/ victim #abc11 pic.twitter.com/e5IpnA5S6O — Heather Waliga (@WaligaABC11) February 14, 2017

A Green Hope High School student and former football player faces charges of sex offense and assault.Dominik Orlando Soto, 17, was arrested Saturday.His family and friends showed up at a hearing Tuesday afternoon to offer their support as he faced a judge.According to arrest warrants, Soto pinned a female to the ground and choked her, leaving red marks and bruises on her chest and neck.The teen is charged with first-degree forcible sex offense, assault by strangulation and assault and battery.After reviewing the charges, prosecutor Melanie Shekita said they should be downgraded to attempted rape and assault but asked the judge to keep Soto's bond on the high end and ban him from contacting his alleged victim."I will tell you that she is nervous if he gets out about any sort of retaliation," said Shekita.Shekita said investigators are interviewing a couple other people who have come forward.Soto's attorney told the judge his client's $500,000 bond should be reduced so the senior can graduate on time."He wants to finish high school while he faces these charges. I understand these allegations are serious, but at this point they are still allegations," said defense attorney Jessie JeffersSoto was listed as a defensive lineman on the school's football team. According to a WCPSS spokesperson he no longer plays for the team.Soto's bond was reduced to $200,000 secured. He was ordered to wear electronic monitoring and have no contact with his alleged victim.He is due back in court in March.