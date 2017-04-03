BUZZWORTHY

Book returned to New Jersey library 50 years later

PHILLIPSBURG, New Jersey --
Someone has returned a book to a New Jersey library 50 years after it was taken out.

The Phillipsburg Free Public Library said its copy of Jules Verne's "Dropped From The Clouds" was left in its book drop on Thursday. It had been checked out on Jan. 5, 1967.


Library director Deb Messling told NJ.com that records don't go back that far to determine who had checked it out.

Messling said the book's condition is too poor to return to the shelves.

How much would the late fee be for a book that was 50 years overdue? Well, it's not as high as you'd think...

The library's late fee is 10 cents a day, but it is capped at $3.

