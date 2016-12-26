NEWS

Child dies after being hit by construction vehicle in Hillsborough

The construction truck came loose and rolled down a hill (WTVD)

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a construction vehicle in the driveway of a house in Hillsborough, according to police.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Dogwood Bloom Lane off Quincy Cottage Road in the Forest Ridge subdivision. Homes are still being built in that area.

Officials said the vehicle came loose while it was being loaded and rolled down a hill towards the house, hitting the child. The house had significant damage to the garage area.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries

Hillsborough police are investigating. The State Highway Patrol also responded.
Related Topics:
newsconstruction accidentchild killedHillsborough
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
UN Votes to End Israeli Settlements as US Abstains
Confusion Grows Over Trump's Nuclear Plan After Possible Hint of 'Arms Race'
More News
Top Stories
4 shot and killed in Wilson County
New phone? Unwrap the ABC11 news app
FSU Chancellor says use of N-word was mistake
Fans mourn George Michael
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
Father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree
What you need to know about Kwanzaa
Show More
Bad tamales ruin Christmas tradition for LA families
Man charged in Christmas Day shooting in Carteret Co.
Analysis: US elections are still vulnerable to hacking
Cancer patient wins free pizza for a year, donates it
Failed deal to undo HB2 marks rocky start for governor
More News
Photos
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
More Photos