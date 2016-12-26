A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a construction vehicle in the driveway of a house in Hillsborough, according to police.It happened Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Dogwood Bloom Lane off Quincy Cottage Road in the Forest Ridge subdivision. Homes are still being built in that area.Officials said the vehicle came loose while it was being loaded and rolled down a hill towards the house, hitting the child. The house had significant damage to the garage area.The boy was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuriesHillsborough police are investigating. The State Highway Patrol also responded.