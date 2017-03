A boy running to catch his school bus ran out in front of a car and was hit on New Castle Road near Stadium Drive just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.Police said the 11-year-old was on the other side of the street and darted out in front of the car when he saw the bus coming.The driver who hit him stopped. The boy appeared to have a broken leg and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the hospital.Police were investigating.