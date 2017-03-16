Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus

Officer on the scene says it appears the child is okay, waiting for a traffic investigation #abc11 — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 16, 2017

A witness at the scene says that the child appeared to be conscious when loaded on the ambulance... #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/f2sKWfPhMx — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 16, 2017

Authorities in Durham are investigating after a boy was injured when he was struck by a school bus Thursday morning.It happened around 8 a.m. at Juniper Street and North Hyde Park Avenue in east Durham.The boy, who a witness described as being around 10-years-old, appeared to have a foot injury.The witness told ABC11 that the child was conscious when he was taken to the hospital by EMS.School officials tell ABC11 it appears the boy ran out in front of bus number 92. They said he was not supposed to be riding that bus, and it's unknown why the child ran out in the road.Bus number 92 was serving Eastway Elementary School.Authorities tell ABC11 that they are waiting for a traffic investigation before they release a full report.ABC11 will update this story has more details become available.