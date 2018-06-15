Boy killed, his mother and brother critically hurt in apparent road-rage shooting

CLAYTON SANDELL
A boy is dead and his mother and brother are in critical condition after an apparent road-rage shooting in a Colorado parking lot, authorities said.

Suspect Jeremy Webster, 23, is in custody, according to the Westminster Police Department, just outside of Denver.

The deadly shooting took place Thursday afternoon at a Westminster business complex, police said.

An adult man, who was not related to the other victims, was also shot in the afternoon incident and is expected to survive, authorities said.

The suspect apparently didn't know any of the victims, police said.

He faces charges including first-degree murder after deliberation with intent, police said.

Police have not publicly identified the victims.
