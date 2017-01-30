NEWS

Boy Scouts will allow transgender girls who identify as boys to join

(Mary Altaffer)

DALLAS --
The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender girls who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout.

The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsboy scoutsboy scouts of americatransgenderchildren
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
Former President George HW Bush Released From Hospital
Acting US Attorney General Will Not Defend Trump Immigration Order
Authorities ID Woman's Alleged Killer 41 Years Later
More News
Top Stories
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Trump supporters say pausing to analyze immigration makes sense
Acting AG says Justice Dept. won't defend refugee order
Trump Is Doing What He Said He'd Do
Triangle Islamic leader says ban sends 'wrong message'
Obama releases statement on recent protests
RDU travelers weigh in on Trump travel ban
Show More
Franklin Graham endorses Trump refugee ban
Cary teen charged after stabbing dog multiple times
Cooper visits Fayetteville to assess Matthew recovery
No evidence of foul play in death of Charles Shackleford
Woman charged after 2-year-old found wandering naked
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos