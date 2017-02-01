TROUBLESHOOTER

Bright orange bags ask Wake County residents for donations

'Clothing for a Cause' bag

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bright orange bags are being placed on Wake County mailboxes asking for your donations. Before you donate, though, you might want to know who your donations are benefiting.

The bags that have 'Clothing For A Cause' boldly printed on them claim the donations will serve charities and ministries in several states, including North Carolina. A yellow card is attached to the bags that explains how the clothing and household items will help women and children affected by domestic violence.

Explanation of donations attached to orange bags


What's not known is if any of the donations will actually help anyone in North Carolina.

The group behind the orange bags is a church organization based in Gerogia called NSPIRE Outreach, also known as Hope for Domestic Violence. Back in 2014, the Tennessee Secretary of State took action by issuing a civil penalty against NSPIRE Outreach for $45,000 claiming the group solicited contributions using false or misleading practices.

In May 2016, Davidson police issued a warning about Hope for Domestic Violence. Authorities said donations were solicited for two recovery homes for victims of domestic violence, but officers said they weren't aware of where these "recovery homes" were located.

Click here to read what the Better Business Bureau has to say about the charity.

The North Carolina Attorney General's Office has received complaints on NSPIRE Outreach. Attorney General Josh Stein says before giving to a charity, research must be done.

"If someone comes and knocks on your door, you don't know if they are a good group or a bad group, and they are not going to tell you if they are a bad group," Stein added. "So figure out what your charitable priorities are. If it's giving clothing to homeless folks, then call local homeless shelter and say 'Which group do you recommend you give my clothes to?'"

I made several calls and sent emails to NSPIRE Outreach/Hope for Domestic Violence but no one has responded. According to the card that's attached to the orange bags, the donations provide new wardrobe to program participants, local shelters. The remaining clothing they don't use is sold to thrift stores that generate income for their programs.

Raleigh charity InterAct, which does serve domestic violence victims in the Triangle, says it has gotten several calls from people asking if they get donations collected by NSPIRE Outreach.

A representative said InterAct is not connected in any way and have never been contacted by NSPIRE Outreach to receive their donations. However, she said InterAct always welcomes donations and those donations will stay in Wake County.

To make sure your donations go to the right place, here are several tips from the NC Attorney General's Office.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
