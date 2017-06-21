Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave a service honoring members of the British armed forces in London on March 13, 2015.

British media outlets report that that Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and is not attending the Queen's speech to Parliament Wednesday.Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace announced that Philip, age 95, is retiring from royal duties this fall.The palace said Wednesday that the prince is in good spirits.For decades, Philip has stood loyally at the side of Queen Elizabeth II and made thousands of solo appearances as well. He calls himself the world's most experienced unveiler of plaques.Tall, craggy-faced and always elegantly dressed, Philip is as famous for his occasional off-color gaffes and one-liners as he is for his devotion to the monarch, and he joked about his retirement at an Order of Merit reception at St. James's Palace.Philip has made earlier concessions to age, announcing when he turned 90 in 2011 that he was "winding down" his official duties. He said at the time that he felt he had "done my bit."Since then, he's had some serious health issues, including a blocked heart artery, and has been hospitalized several times.