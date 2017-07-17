Brunch law will have to wait in parts of Wake County

On Monday, the Wake County Board of Commissioners voted on whether to allow early alcohol sales on Sundays in unincorporated parts of Wake County, including at Raleigh Durham International Airport.All but one commissioner voted the measure through."I can agree that people should have liberty and freedom but also there are constraints in terms of certain moral parameters and so forth," said Commissioner James West. "As you look at some of this, and what exists and what messages we may be sending in terms of some of our existing institutions."Commissioner West admitted that he hasn't really been following the brunch bill since Gov. Roy Cooper signed it into law last month.He said he doesn't feel the need to rush to pass this and would like more information going forward.The board will take a second vote next month.