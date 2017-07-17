NEWS

Brunch law will have to wait in parts of Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

Unincorporated parts of Wake County won't get early Sunday boozing yet.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
On Monday, the Wake County Board of Commissioners voted on whether to allow early alcohol sales on Sundays in unincorporated parts of Wake County, including at Raleigh Durham International Airport.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

All but one commissioner voted the measure through.

"I can agree that people should have liberty and freedom but also there are constraints in terms of certain moral parameters and so forth," said Commissioner James West. "As you look at some of this, and what exists and what messages we may be sending in terms of some of our existing institutions."

Commissioner West admitted that he hasn't really been following the brunch bill since Gov. Roy Cooper signed it into law last month.

RELATED: Governor signs Brunch Bill

He said he doesn't feel the need to rush to pass this and would like more information going forward.

The board will take a second vote next month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsalcoholliquorstate politicswake county news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Johnson says health care vote is now 'in jeopardy'
Raleigh teen grateful he's alive after road rage shooting
Despite HB2, Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016
VIDEO: Snake slithers from woman's car in Raleigh
Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of his bride-to-be
More News
Top Stories
Are you being cyberstalked?
Raleigh teen grateful he's alive after road rage shooting
Confusing lane markings on Durham Freeway to go away
Durham man charged in crash that kills motorcyclist
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic
Armstrong: Panthers' firing of GM is a head-scratcher
Show More
Police: Woman shot at gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Former NC Sen. Kay Hagan out of Georgia hospital
Great White shark lurking off North Carolina coast
Despite HB2, Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Snake slithers from woman's car in Raleigh
Raleigh teen grateful he's alive after road rage shooting
Are you being cyberstalked?
Truck spills asphalt, closes US 70, Leesville Road in Durham
More Video