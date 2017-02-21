Bull on the run captured in Queens, New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1765469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone video shows a bull chasing after people in Jamaica, Queens.

A loose bull led police and other officials on a wild chase through the New York City borough of Queens Tuesday.The chase started just before 11 a.m., and officials quickly cornered it in a backyard on Marsden Street in Jamaica.Police officers were clearing the block in the event the bull escaped again. They managed to sedate the bull using darts -- but then it broke free again.It went on a run through the neighborhood, with police following it and trying to corner it.Watch video of the bull chasing after people here:Finally, more than an hour later, police cornered the bull again and sedated it. It is now captured.It escaped from a slaughterhouse, officials said, and police were trying to get workers to come to the scene to capture it.