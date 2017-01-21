FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fayetteville police need help to identify a suspect who has broken into several Asian restaurants along Ramsey Street and Bragg Boulevard.
The most recent burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Little China restaurant at 3837 Ramsey Street. The suspect reportedly shattered the glass in front of the business, entered, and stole property.
Police believe this break-in is related to the following burglaries:
- November 25, 2016 - China King located at 3915 Ramsey Street
- December 1, 2016 - Hibachi Grill located at 3901 Ramsey Street
- December 1, 2016 - Golden China located at 2724 Bragg Boulevard
- December 16, 2016 - China One located at 3308 Bragg Boulevard
- December 16, 2016 - Little China located at 3837 Ramsey Street
The suspect is believed to be driving a white four-door sedan as pictured below. Detectives are asking anyone with information about these burglaries to please come forward.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the burglary investigations is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).