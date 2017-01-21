NEWS

Police: Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville

Burglary suspect (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police need help to identify a suspect who has broken into several Asian restaurants along Ramsey Street and Bragg Boulevard.

The most recent burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Little China restaurant at 3837 Ramsey Street. The suspect reportedly shattered the glass in front of the business, entered, and stole property.

Police believe this break-in is related to the following burglaries:
- November 25, 2016 - China King located at 3915 Ramsey Street
- December 1, 2016 - Hibachi Grill located at 3901 Ramsey Street
- December 1, 2016 - Golden China located at 2724 Bragg Boulevard
- December 16, 2016 - China One located at 3308 Bragg Boulevard
- December 16, 2016 - Little China located at 3837 Ramsey Street

The suspect is believed to be driving a white four-door sedan as pictured below. Detectives are asking anyone with information about these burglaries to please come forward.

Surveillance photo of suspect's car



Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the burglary investigations is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
Related Topics:
newsrestaurantburglaryrobberysurveillance cameraFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Politicians, Activists Rally Crowd at Women's March in Washington
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
More News
Top Stories
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
NC watching for strong thunderstorms Sunday
WATCH LIVE: Saturday's marches and Trump's events
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Police: NC woman shoots intruder with knife in home
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
Show More
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Triangle women will march in DC to send Trump message
Man in car shot multiple times at Durham intersection
Worn road striping, cones cause hazard at Raleigh split
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
More Photos