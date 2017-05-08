Burlington man faces nearly a dozen drug, assault charges

A Burlington man faces nearly a dozen criminal charges after police went to a residence looking for drugs and found evidence of domestic violence, too.On Sunday, approximately 12:44 p.m., Burlington police officers went to an address in the 600 block of N. Church Street in response to suspicion of drugs.Gregory Tremayne Watlington, 38, refused to allow officers inside. When officers saw what they believed to be marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the living room, they detained Watlington and got a search warrant ready.While waiting for the search warrant, officers learned about the domestic violence allegation.A victim at the home had "obvious injuries from the assault," police said, but the victim did not require immediate medical attention.Officers found approximately 42 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, approximately 141 grams of suspected marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia consistent with illegal drug sales, and an undisclosed amount of cash.Watlington was charged with:- trafficking in cocaine- possession with intent to sale/deliver marijuana- possession of drug paraphernalia- possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia- manufacturing marijuana- manufacturing cocaine- felony maintaining a dwelling- assault by strangulation- assault on a female- court order violation- second-degree kidnapping.Watlington received no bond in accordance with domestic violence policy, and a $150,000 secured bond for the drug charges.