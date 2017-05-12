  • BREAKING NEWS All lanes of I-540 eastbound, near US-64 BUS (Knightdale Boulevard) closed by crash
It happened in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA --
Police in Philadelphia are investigating an argument that turned into an all-out brawl on a city bus.

And it was all captured on video.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

Police say two men got into an argument and it quickly turned physical.

The video shows the two taking the scuffle down the aisle with frightened passengers jumping out of the way.

The confrontation ends with one of them pulling out a gun.

"When you watch something like this you can't help but say thank God at the end that somebody didn't get shot," SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said.

Chief Nestel says seeing this type of violence is always concerning.

He says what's more alarming is that no one called police, not even the victim.

"There are some people who scurry out of the way and scoot. Then there are other people who sort of look at it like it's a normal day on the El. It's not. That is not normal. We don't have people waving guns around," Nestel said.
