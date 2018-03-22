Bus driver stabbed by passenger

LOUISE SIMPSON
A bus driver was stabbed by a passenger while driving in southeast Houston, ABC station KTRK reported Wednesday.

The passenger asked the bus driver whether he could close a knife, but the bus driver said he couldn't and placed the open knife on the dashboard of the bus, according to the report.

He asked the passenger whether he wanted the knife back, but the passenger demurred before pulling out a second knife and stabbing the driver in the neck, KTRK reported.

The bus driver lost control and crashed into a yard, narrowly avoiding a house. The driver then ran out to look for help while the passenger ran after him, a woman, who asked not to be identified, told the station.

The woman called 911 and helped the man with his wound. The stabber tried to run away but was caught by a Houston police officer who subdued him with a Taser and the handcuffed him, police told KTRK.

Police told the station there was no apparent motive.

The bus driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. He has been a Houston metro bus driver for 15 years.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Show More
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos