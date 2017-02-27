The owner of a tree-removal company was killed Monday in an accident in Selma.Police said 65-year old Kenneth Vick was cutting pine trees Monday afternoon when one of the branches hit his bucket, causing him to fall 70 feet to the ground.It happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Dixie Drive.Vick owned Country Boys Tree Removal in Kenly.The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating the incident.