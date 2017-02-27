SELMA, North Carolina (WTVD) --The owner of a tree-removal company was killed Monday in an accident in Selma.
Police said 65-year old Kenneth Vick was cutting pine trees Monday afternoon when one of the branches hit his bucket, causing him to fall 70 feet to the ground.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Dixie Drive.
Vick owned Country Boys Tree Removal in Kenly.
The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating the incident.
