California nurse caught on camera abusing child

California nurse caught on camera abusing child. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 25, 2017.

CALIFORNIA --
A nurse in California has been arrested after she was seen on a nanny-cam allegedly abusing the child she was hired to care for.

The video is disturbing.

The child's parents logged in to a live feed from their camera.

They found the nurse allegedly abusing their two-year-old son, who has special needs.

"I mean there were at least 30 pinches, 30 hits. Smacks on the head. Smacks with a magazine. Her being rough and throwing him in his seat. It was just unbelievable," victim's mother Dyana Ko said.

She said they couldn't get back home fast enough, so they called the police.

In addition to being fired on the spot, the caregiver was arrested.

She was also formally reported to the State Board of Nurses.

