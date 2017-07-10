LOTTERY

California teen wins lottery twice in a week

It's not easy to win the lottery once, let alone twice. Rosa Dominguez did exactly that -- and in less than a week. (California Lottery)

PASO ROBLES, California --
It's not easy to win the lottery once, let alone twice. Rosa Dominguez did exactly that -- and in less than a week.

The 19-year-old bought a scratchers ticket while on the road in Paso Robles last month. She won $555,555 on a $5 scratch-off ticket. A few days later, she decided to buy another scratch-off ticket near her home in Monterey County. That one turned out to be worth $100,000.

The Lottery says Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the organization she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.

The AP has contributed to this report.

