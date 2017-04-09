NEWS

California woman delivers neighbor's baby

A California woman not only delivered her neighbor's baby but saved the infant who wasn't breathing.

Jordan Walker was outside her apartment Thursday when a woman showed up frantic.

She said her daughter was having a baby and to call 911.

Jordan's boyfriend called and she ran upstairs to help.

She found the mother in the bathtub and the baby was on its way out.

Jordan coached her through several more pushes.

She realized the baby wasn't breathing and the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck three times.

"We just took the umbilical cord off his neck and I held him upside down and I was patting his back. A minute later I started hearing him make some noise and started crying," said Jordan.

Paramedics showed up a minute or two later.

Jordan is a medical assistant, but she's never had any training in childbirth.

Thanks to her, baby Ezekial is doing just fine.

