  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cambridge Analytica CEO suspended by board

BEN GITTLESON
The board of data mining firm Cambridge Analytica said today it had suspended its CEO, Alexander Nix, following accusations the firm misused information from up to 50 million Facebook accounts.

The board said that secretly recorded comments Nix had made in a report by the U.K.'s Channel 4 "and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation."

The suspension was effective immediately and was "pending a full, independent investigation," the board said.

The board asked Alexander Tayler to serve as the firm's acting chief executive while the investigation was launched.

It said it would "ensure that Cambridge Analytica, in all of its operations, represents the firm's values and delivers the highest-quality service to its clients."

The company is under investigation by British officials for its use of data from Facebook users.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos