Last year, the Defense Department lifted all gender-based restrictions on military service, opening up all military jobs to women -- including combat arms units.But are women physically capable of going infantry?The U.S. Army has come up with a new physical test for all new recruits. It will help the Army determine what occupations future soldiers are best suited for mentally and physically.ABC11's Tisha Powell found out first-hand - it's not easy.Tisha went to O-2 Fitness in Raleigh to find out. It's where 22-year-old Ashley Wedge, who will go down in history as one of the Army's first female infantry soldiers, is going to take the OPAT or Occupational Physical Assessment Test the Army just put in place this year to test the physical fitness level of new recruits.Wedge was the first woman in North Carolina to sign up."I grew up watching the military channel and it just always caught my attention. I always want to be in the action, hands on, doing whatever I can," Wedge said.How did Wedge do? And did Tisha keep up with her? Watch the video above for the full story.