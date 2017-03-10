NEWS

Candlelight vigil remembers murdered mom

A Friday night vigil remembers Yesenia Funez Machado in Franklin County.

Editor's Note: The details of this story are extremely graphic
FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Neighbors of the woman brutally murdered near Zebulon on Monday held a candlelight vigil outside her home Friday evening.

They're circulating a flier on Facebook that says "Rest in Peace Yesenia Funez Machado," with a picture of the 35-year-old wife and mother of four.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Machado's son Oliver decapitated her. The horrific crime has rocked the community and now neighbors plan to pray and show their support for the family.

The Facebook invitation for the vigil says they'll also take monetary donations to help the family.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. outside the family home on Morgan Drive. Neighbors have been placing flowers and candles there.

In 911 calls released Thursday, Oliver Funez Machado calmly and matter-of-factly tells the dispatcher he stabbed his mom to death.

Funeral services for Yesenia Funez Machado are scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at City of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations at 4900 Green Road in Raleigh. The family wishes to send her remains back to her native Honduras.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. Click here to learn more or donate.

Businesses collecting funds for funeral expenses are:

El Pancito Bakery - 1648 N. Market Drive, Raleigh

International Market - 2215 New Hope Church Road, Raleigh

Inter Food Plaza Latina - 1689 N Market Drive, Raleigh

