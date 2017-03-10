Candlelight vigil tonight for murdered mom

Oliver Mauricio Funez Machado

Neighbors of the woman brutally murdered near Zebulon Monday are planning a candlelight vigil outside her home this evening.They're circulating a flyer on Facebook that says "Rest in Peace Yesenia Funez Machado," with a picture of the 35-year-old wife and mother of four.The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Machado's son Oliver decapitated her. The horrific crime has rocked the community and now neighbors plan to pray and show their support for the family. The Facebook invite for the vigil says they'll also take monetary donations to help the family.The vigil starts at 7 p.m. outside the family home on Morgan Drive. Neighbors have been placing flowers and candles there.In 911 calls released Thursday, Oliver Funez Machado calmly and matter-of-factly tells the dispatcher he stabbed his mom to death.Funeral services for Yesenia Funez Machado are scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at City of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations at 4900 Green Road in Raleigh.