NEWS

Candlelight vigil tonight for murdered mom

EMBED </>More News Videos

Yesenia Funez Machado

Editor's Note: The details of this story are extremely graphic
By
FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Neighbors of the woman brutally murdered near Zebulon Monday are planning a candlelight vigil outside her home this evening.

They're circulating a flyer on Facebook that says "Rest in Peace Yesenia Funez Machado," with a picture of the 35-year-old wife and mother of four.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Machado's son Oliver decapitated her. The horrific crime has rocked the community and now neighbors plan to pray and show their support for the family. The Facebook invite for the vigil says they'll also take monetary donations to help the family.

Oliver Mauricio Funez Machado


The vigil starts at 7 p.m. outside the family home on Morgan Drive. Neighbors have been placing flowers and candles there.

In 911 calls released Thursday, Oliver Funez Machado calmly and matter-of-factly tells the dispatcher he stabbed his mom to death.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Funeral services for Yesenia Funez Machado are scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at City of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations at 4900 Green Road in Raleigh.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmurderZebulon
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Mental illness not unusual in horrific family crimes
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Teen charged with decapitating mother
NEWS
Girlfriend of avowed NC Satanist sentenced for deaths
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
Inside the Senate GOP resistance to Trumpcare
More News
Top Stories
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Girlfriend of avowed NC Satanist sentenced for deaths
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Chatham Co. band teacher charged with sex with student
Lottery funds sought for school construction, principal pay
In Garner meeting, immigrants express deportation fears
Roy Williams takes a swipe at President Trump in NY
Show More
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Raleigh officers involved in shooting won't be charged
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
Folks object to new parking meters near Senior Center
More News
Top Video
In Garner meeting, immigrants express deportation fears
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
Wake Forest HS grad lands dream role on Broadway
More Video