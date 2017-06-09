NEWS

Rash of vehicle break-ins has residents in Fayetteville on edge

Fayetteville police are reminding residents to park smart following a series of vehicle break-ins (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are reminding residents to "park smart" after a rash of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex near Ramsey Street.

Police say 10 vehicle break-ins happened early Thursday around 3:30 a.m on Tartan Court.

One of the victims, Zachary Stillwell, heard his car alarm going off. When he looked outside he saw a shadowy figure. He called the police who immediately sent their K-9.

Officers found the two suspects near the scene. Jahkeem Pettway and Dentonio Utley are charged with several counts of breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.

Stillwell says the two made off with some loose change, a roadside bag. and military gear. In the other eight cases, police say the two scored phones, wallets, and cash from unlocked cars.

Stillwell tells ABC11 he was surprised he was a target, as he always locks up.

"I always lock my car, I make it a habit to do so. And I try and park in a well-lit area in a place where I can have both eyes on it if I were to look out my window," Stillwell said. "And as far as that goes, I feel like I was in a good spot. It's just sometimes things happen and that's where the police come in. And they Fayetteville Police Department really did an excellent job."

Police are reminding citizens to park smart - secure all valuables and lock vehicle doors and windows.

Both Utley and Pettway have multiple previous breaking and entering charges. Police are looking into whether the two are connected to unsolved local cases. Both are being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $55,000 bond.
