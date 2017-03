Severe school bus related accident seven miles north of Pittsboro on Highway 15 501. pic.twitter.com/UuKriA4E8d — Donnie Springfield (@dspringfield) March 24, 2017

A car slammed into the back of a school bus on Highway 15-501 north of Pittsboro on Friday afternoon.Authorities are on the scene investigating. It is unclear if anyone was injured or if there were students on the bus at the time of the crash.The crash happened near Mount Gilead Church Road.