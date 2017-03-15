NEWS

Car collides with Wake County school bus with 35 kids on board

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a collision involving a Wake County school bus that had 35 kids on board Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at Poole Road and Cooper Road in Raleigh.

School officials tell ABC11 that a car hit the driver's side of the bus as it was headed to Carnage Middle School.

Wake County Public School System's spokesperson Lisa Luten said the students were not hurt and back at school around 8 a.m.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

