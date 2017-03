Raleigh police had to respond to numerous burglar alarms in the Brier Creek area early Wednesday morning following a power outage.It happened around 5 a.m.According to, the outage was isolated to the Brier Creek Country Club area and impacted over 300 customers.The outage was caused by a vehicle damaging the power company's equipment, according to Duke Energy.Repair crews hope to have the power restored on by 9 a.m.