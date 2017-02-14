James Willis Mooney

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has charged a man after a high-speed chase and fiery crash.The chase began just after 3 p.m. Monday when a deputy tried to pull over a car seen speeding through a school zone at West Johnston High School on Raleigh Road.The car wouldn't stop and reached speeds of 100 mph before the driver crashed into a subdivision sign off Highway 210 just east of Lassiter Road.The car burst into flames as the driver got out and ran.James Willis Mooney, 44, of Four Oaks was captured. He's charged with DWI and fleeing to elude arrest.