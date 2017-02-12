North Duke Street in Durham was closed Sunday afternoon after a car crashed and knocked over a pole.It happened on North Duke Street around 1:50 p.m near Reta Road.Police told our crew on the scene the driver of a passenger car hit the pole and was taken to the hospital.Our crew on the scene witnessed an SUV on the side of the road with some damage, but it is not known if that vehicle was involved in the crash.The road was closed while crews cleared the scene but it has since reopened.