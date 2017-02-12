NEWS

Car crashes into pole in Durham; driver taken to hospital

EMBED </>More News Videos

The crash happened on Duke Street in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Duke Street in Durham was closed Sunday afternoon after a car crashed and knocked over a pole.

It happened on North Duke Street around 1:50 p.m near Reta Road.

Police told our crew on the scene the driver of a passenger car hit the pole and was taken to the hospital.

Our crew on the scene witnessed an SUV on the side of the road with some damage, but it is not known if that vehicle was involved in the crash.

The road was closed while crews cleared the scene but it has since reopened.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic accidentDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
7 rushed to hospital after Fayetteville collision
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist, botches apology
Two Chicago Girls, 11 and 12, Shot in Head in Separate Incidents
More News
Top Stories
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
7 rushed to hospital after Fayetteville collision
Triangle residents feeling the heat in February
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist, botches apology
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
President Trump Continues Twitter Attack On Courts Over Stay of Immigration Order
Convicted church shooter Roof wants new federal trial
Virus spread by ticks cause of ex-Sen. Hagan's illness
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
More News
Top Video
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
Thousands join Raleigh's 'Moral March' on host of issues
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Brush fire shuts down part of busy Fayetteville road
More Video