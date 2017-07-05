NEWS

Car crashes into Wake Forest Walmart; woman charged

A car crashed into the garden center at the Wake Forest Walmart on Wednesday.

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A car crashed into the garden center at the Walmart at 2114 S. Main St. in Wake Forest on Wednesday, and a driver is facing charges.

Wake Forest Police said Rebecca Downing Wilson, 58, of Youngsville, has been charged with driving under the influence and careless and reckless driving.

Police responded to the report of the car into the retail giant about 4:30 p.m. About 15 minutes later, police received a separate report that moments earlier Wilson had been involved in a hit-and-run involving another vehicle near the Rent-A-Center at 11216 Capital Blvd.

A woman caused about $50,000 in damages to the Wake Forest Walmart.



That incident remains under investigation.

Wilson suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

Walmart officials estimate the damage to the store at approximately $50,000.
