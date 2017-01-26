FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A pedestrian who had just gotten off of a Fayetteville city bus was struck by a vehicle on Murchison Road near Bullock Street on Thursday, police said.
Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross Murchison Road after getting off the bus and was hit by a car traveling south around 4:49 p.m.
The pedestrian was seriously hurt in the crash and was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
#FayPD is currently out on Murchison Rd near Bullock Dr for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/nrgVYoy9JR— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 26, 2017
The driver of the car was not hurt. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).